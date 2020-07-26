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KORZENIE ZŁA NA ZIEMI CZ. 2 - SHARMA NEWS 2018 ॐ
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19 views • July 26, 2020
Kontynuacja tematu "Korzenie Zła na Ziemi", Upadli Aniołowie i ich hybrydy Homo Capensis, zaginione starożytne cywilizacje, podziemne miasta, Jezus i jego misja, pożary w Kaliforni, kosmiczni emigranci z Alfa Centauri, niektóre osiągnięcia Tajnych Programów Kosmicznych.
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