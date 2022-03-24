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The Great Lie!
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92 views • March 24, 2022
Anyone who says anything against the media narrative is being censored and told they are promoting "misinformation" when in reality the mainstream media is being paid by the government to lie to all of us to control a false narrative that they want pushed. It's called propaganda and thanks to our corrupt politicians it is now legal. We no longer have a free Press. The fifth column has been captured!
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