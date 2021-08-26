© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof 'The Flu' Virus was Creating Positives on PCR Tests & Not COVID 19 SARS CoVi2 | WhatsHerFace on Fake PCR
Follow
3
Share
Report
301 views • August 26, 2021
WhatsHerFace on Fake PCR test | Proof the PCR Test was Creating Positives on Influenza Virus & Not COVID19 SARS CoVi2. Now they discontinue the PCR Test. Why? So they can now get less positives on the vaccinated. Find Out!
PCR TEST DISCONTINUED by WhatsHerFace August 8th 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m53tHJkIQj8&;t=368s
Watch this Film
LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus!
https://www.brighteon.com/3bdb961a-392e-4cbe-acac-6b620d4f9d8f
► Support WhatsHerFace on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface
► WhatHerFace Merch now Available!
https://www.redbubble.com/people/Wher...
► Please subscribe and follow WhatsHerFace on social media!
YouTube: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whf__official/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
PCR TEST DISCONTINUED by WhatsHerFace August 8th 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m53tHJkIQj8&;t=368s
Watch this Film
LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus!
https://www.brighteon.com/3bdb961a-392e-4cbe-acac-6b620d4f9d8f
► Support WhatsHerFace on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface
► WhatHerFace Merch now Available!
https://www.redbubble.com/people/Wher...
► Please subscribe and follow WhatsHerFace on social media!
YouTube: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whf__official/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.