Credit Card Crisis Is Causing 2008 Level Delinquencies, This Is Bad...
Published 16 hours ago

The credit card crisis is reaching heights, and delinquencies are rising, painting a terrifying picture of a credit bubble on the edge of disaster. This credit card crisis poses a serious threat to the financial stability and well-being of millions of Americans, especially those who are young, low-income, or living in financially distressed areas. The current state of credit card debt in the United States is raising alarms, echoing the warning signs observed in the lead-up to the 2008 financial crisis. According to a Federal Reserve survey, credit card delinquencies have surged to 2008 levels, reaching a concerning milestone. The total credit card debt in the country has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in history.

