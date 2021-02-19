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Stop Fighting With Your Kids! | Dr. Ross Greene and Stefan Molyneux
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51 views • February 19, 2021
http://www.livesinthebalance.org
Podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/greene
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio interviews Dr. Ross Greene on how to solve problems with your kids. Dr. Greene is author of the highly acclaimed books The Explosive Child and Lost at School. He is also Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, staff psychologist at the Cambridge Health Alliance, senior lecturer in the school psychology program in the Department of Education at Tufts University, and adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Virginia Tech. Dr. Greene consults extensively to families, general and special education schools, inpatient and residential facilities, and systems of juvenile detention, and lectures widely throughout the world. His research has been funded by, among others, the National Institute on Drug Abuse/National Institutes of Mental Health, the Stanley Medical Research Institute, the U.S. Department of Education, and the Maine Juvenile Justice Advisory Group.
Podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/greene
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio interviews Dr. Ross Greene on how to solve problems with your kids. Dr. Greene is author of the highly acclaimed books The Explosive Child and Lost at School. He is also Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, staff psychologist at the Cambridge Health Alliance, senior lecturer in the school psychology program in the Department of Education at Tufts University, and adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Virginia Tech. Dr. Greene consults extensively to families, general and special education schools, inpatient and residential facilities, and systems of juvenile detention, and lectures widely throughout the world. His research has been funded by, among others, the National Institute on Drug Abuse/National Institutes of Mental Health, the Stanley Medical Research Institute, the U.S. Department of Education, and the Maine Juvenile Justice Advisory Group.
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