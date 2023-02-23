Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clown World #9: Fake News “Germ Theory & Contagion” How To Talk People Out Of It...
31 views
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
Published Yesterday |

Because of The 2nd Thessalonian Principle, you cannot talk people out of believing in germ theory and contagion because of Their rejection of Personal Responsibility and Faith in God...


      https://rumble.com/vijruv-blood-is-sacred-too-the-key-to-understanding-gods-words....html


 https://rumble.com/vlfeig-this-video-about-the-biblical-aspects-of-blood...will-remove-your-barrier-t.html

     https://rumble.com/vijruv-blood-is-sacred-too-the-key-to-understanding-gods-words....html

Keywords
germ theorypharmaceuticalsallopathic medicinecontagionclown world2nd thessalonian principle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket