According to Zelensky the same reason that he's not winning as past 3 years - not enough weapons
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
9 views • 1 day ago

Guess why Ukraine, according to Zelensky, is not winning?

Yep, because they don't have enough weapons. The same as the last 3 years.

Adding:

According to Bloomberg, hackers have successfully breached Cisco firewall devices within U.S. federal government networks, compromising critical infrastructure.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed the intrusion, stating that the attackers exploited vulnerabilities in Cisco’s firewall systems used across multiple government agencies. The agency believes the scope of the attack extends to key segments of the country’s critical infrastructure.

In response, CISA has issued an emergency directive ordering all federal agencies to patch the vulnerabilities immediately, conduct full audits of affected systems, and identify any potential breaches across hundreds of Cisco devices currently deployed in U.S. government networks.

