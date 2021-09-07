Pushing for Booster COVID-19 Vaccines in US Is Generating “Escape Mutant Virus”

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9/4/2021 Dr. Malone in Bannon’s War Room: The push for booster Covid-19 vaccines in the US is not only playing into the hands of the CCP who is accusing the US of taking too much resources, but also generating “escape mutant virus”.