FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 132:1-10, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241109
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
10 views • 5 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, ADONAI, LORD GOD, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH, The GOD who is In Charge, Majesty, and Authority! I am bound to give thanks to You, ADONAI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, YAHWEH from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

The Eternal Dwelling of YAHWEH in Zion

A Song of Ascents.

O my ADONAI, The GOD who is In Charge, please, remember King David and all his afflictions;

2 How he swore to You, JEHOVAH and vowed to You, the Mighty One of Jacob:

3 “Surely, I will not go into the chamber of my house, or go up to the comfort of my bed;

4 I will not give sleep to my eyes or slumber to my eyelids,

5 Until I find a place for ADONAI, a dwelling place for the Mighty One of Jacob.”

6 Behold, I heard of it in Ephrathah; I found it in the fields of the woods, and the Holy Scriptures.

7 Heavenly Father, I will go into Your Tabernacle; I will worship at Your Footstool.

8 Arise, O LORD GOD, to Your resting place, You and the ark of Your strength.

9 ADONAI, please, let Your Priests and Ministers be clothed with Righteousness, and let Your Saints shout for joy.

10 For Your servants David and Redeemed Christians’ sake, please, do not turn away the face of Your Anointed for Christ’s sake.  Amen!

Thank You my ADONAI, LORD GOD, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 132:1-10 personalized NKJV).

Keywords
godking davidjehovahyahwehministersongworshipziontabernaclestrengthsaintsjoyrighteouseternalarkservantpriestadonaianointredeemlord godholy scripturesclothdwellingascents
