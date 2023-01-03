Water Powered Car in 1974

- Goes 70 MPH
- Travels over 1000 miles on one tank
- Releases zero pollution
We could be driving water-powered cars but the forces that manipulate humanity would never allow it.
As human consciousness rises, and the control system dissipates, we will see the re-emergence of great technologies like this
