Radical Truth #36 - Israel or Palestine?: Which is It?

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Should we call it ‘Israel’ or ‘Palestine’? What is the origin of this long-lasting debate? What historical facts can help us come to a definitive conclusion on this matter? These questions and MORE will be answered in this VERY informative episode!
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