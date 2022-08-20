Why I really can't stop laughing!

We live in crazy times. The things we have done in the past 2.5 years is enough to make you scratch your head!

Why did we buy into it all hook, line, and sinker? (fishing reference!)

What will future generations say when they look back on it all and how we acted and the odd things we all did in the name of health and safety!

Let's take a look back, share a few good laughs.. then we'll get into the more serious stuff from this past week.

Tickets for the TruthTour 2 are on sale now: https://truthtour.net

Remember to watch Mike Lindell's Moment of Truth Summit this weekend: https://momentoftruthsummit.com

And join us at https://renegademedianews.com

Follow us on Telegram at https://t.me/renegademedia



