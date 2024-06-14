DR. MALONE ON THE BIGGEST THREATS TO HUMANITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Immunologist & Vaccinologist, Dr. Robert Malone, MD, gives an expose on his extensive background in vaccine development from his significant contribution to the invention of mRNA technology to his involvement in the real life ongoing case about the injury cover-up from the MMR vaccine, portrayed in the film Protocol 7. Hear first hand why he believes gain-of-function research is one of the biggest threats to humanity.
#RobertMalone #GainOfFunction #mRNA