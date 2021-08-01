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Yuri Bezmenov: The Matrix of Illusion [01.08.2021]
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44 views • August 01, 2021
93 Harne - 4 hours ago: "brahma satyam jagat mithya" world is an illusion only consciousness is real
Travis Haines - 4 hours ago:
Love your work yuri, let's all have fun on this ride but be conscious of it and don't be lead to unconscious ride like the rest of the poor sheep being hearded to there unconscious graves. No one can fool existence at the end of our chapter. Sorry, to deep lol
119 Views premiered 8 Hours Ago
Yuri Bezmenov
1.61K subscribers
https://youtu.be/htS1ZH7xn_o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
Travis Haines - 4 hours ago:
Love your work yuri, let's all have fun on this ride but be conscious of it and don't be lead to unconscious ride like the rest of the poor sheep being hearded to there unconscious graves. No one can fool existence at the end of our chapter. Sorry, to deep lol
119 Views premiered 8 Hours Ago
Yuri Bezmenov
1.61K subscribers
https://youtu.be/htS1ZH7xn_o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
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