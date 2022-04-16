Woman has horrible blisters after MODERNA VAXX poisoning & denied HEART TRANSPLANT

January 24 • Alyssa TrujilloOf course I would have an adverse reaction to the vaccine. Everything that could possibly happen, happens to me. Who tf did some dark brujeria on me? Lmao. No way in hell I'm getting another round of the Covid vaccinations, I'll go without a transplant if it has to be that way.Karen BarnesThat is so rare to I'm sorry###Taneasha Trujillo January 30Well here's the aftermath after a reaction from maderna! Left with scars now Because the blisters were so bad###Taneasha TrujilloFACTS please share this post !!!!!! This is after one shot of the maderna covid vaccine. My daughter is in heart failure and was forced to get it to be listed on the heart transplant list ! After meeting with her cardiologist team they sent us to an allergist to have her arms looked at antl get possible testing. The doctor said they can't really test to see but the fact it happened two days later, it was a slow reaction from the shot Something in her body could be allergic to it. They were shocked to see this and needed documentation since it's a requirement!!! Guess what all doctors agree that a second dose would not be good and the shot is a contraindication and she will not be forced to get another. They will still put her on the list . Nobody should be forced to get this ffn shot antl if you were I am so sorry . She has scars all over her arms now because of this vaccine ! Think for yourself and don't live in fear because this is your health antl your life ! People need to see this !FULL STORY:Mirrored - Boot Camp