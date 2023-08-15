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⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (15 August 2023) - ENG Text only
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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47 views • August 15, 2023

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 August 2023)

▫️Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have launched a concentrated strike with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons against key enterprises of the Kiev regime's military industry.

▫️The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised. Ukraine's military-industrial complex has suffered significant damage.

▫️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Zaporozhye, Kupyansk, Donetsk, Krasny Liman, and South Donetsk directions.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops, supported by Army Aviation and artillery, repelled 3 attacks by assault units of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU Strategic Reserve near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks, 6 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and 2 Msta-B howitzers.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active and coordinated actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, 6 attacks by assault groups of 14th, 32nd mechanised and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Olshana and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, Polish-manufactured Krab and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, 2 Slovak-manufactured Zuzana-2 self-propelled howitzers on a wheeled chassis, 1 D-20 gun, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close cooperation with aviation and artillery, have successfully repelled 11 attacks by AFU units close to Belogorovka, Razdolovka, Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 230 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 6 motor vehicles, U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, as well as D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of professional actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, 3 attacks by assault groups of the 68th Infantry Brigade and the 42nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been repelled close to Novoyegorovka and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic) and Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, aviation, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems, and units of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted 1 comprehensive fire attack on the enemy near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, the actions of 1 sabotage and reconnaissance group of the 31st Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been suppressed.

▫️The enemy losses were up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system, 1 Msta-B howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 172 areas.

▫️In addition, 1 command post of electronic warfare and air defence facilities of the AFU has been hit near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️1 ammunition depot of the 43rd Artillery Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed close to Omelnik (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Air defence facilities have intercepted 4 French-manufactured SCALP-EG long-range cruise missiles and 2 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.

▫️In addition, 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been hit close to Lisichansk, Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Volnovakha, Gorlovka, Makeevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region).

📊In total, 458 airplanes, 246 helicopters, 5,761 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 air defence missile systems, 11,315 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,893 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,246 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.


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