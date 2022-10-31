⚡️ The Assault on an AFU Stronghold by Members of the Wagner PMC During the Fighting for Zaitsevo, Donbass in Bakhmut direction.

Battle for #Donbass in #Bakhmut Direction⚡️
The assault on an AFU stronghold by members of the Wagner PMC during the fighting for #Zaitsevo.
The footage was archived and the settlement is now under the control of the "musicians".
