Elana Freeland: Planetary Mind Control via HAARP, Transhumanism and Nanotechnology

Max interviews author and activist Elana Freeland about the agenda for full planetary dominance via chemtrails, HAARP, chemicals, electromagnetism, nanotechnology and synthetic biology. Elana describes the use of these for global mind control and the creation of a future transhuman race.
Elana's Website: https://www.elanafreeland.com
Purchase Elana's Book: https://rudolfsteinerbookstore.com/?s=Elana+Freeland&post_type=product