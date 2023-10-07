Bio Frequency Warfare - bringing the many pieces together

Explanation on the concepts of bio frequency warfare in the modern age .... human aura, 5 G, Programs and research covering decades combine into an interesting argument on how the body is manipulated and controlled. Morpheus may be right - designed to become 'this' .... little off the wall but she is onto some ideas, concepts and tie ins that very few people will talk about never mind explain ...... 36 min
