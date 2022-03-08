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The Truth About Central Banking And Business Cycles
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46 views • March 08, 2022
The Truth About Central Banking And Business Cycles
Just Because We've Had a System of Central Banking For 100 Years Doesn't Mean We Ought To. In Fact, It's Starting to Look Like Central Banks Do More Harm Than Good. From Obscuring the True Cost of Credit to Causing Confusion About Good Investments, Central Bankers End Up Papering Over Economic Problems. And When They Send the Wrong Messages to Savers and Consumers Trying to Coordinate Their Plans, Boom and Bust Cycles Lengthen and Worsen.
Just Because We've Had a System of Central Banking For 100 Years Doesn't Mean We Ought To. In Fact, It's Starting to Look Like Central Banks Do More Harm Than Good. From Obscuring the True Cost of Credit to Causing Confusion About Good Investments, Central Bankers End Up Papering Over Economic Problems. And When They Send the Wrong Messages to Savers and Consumers Trying to Coordinate Their Plans, Boom and Bust Cycles Lengthen and Worsen.
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