© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Compilation by: WesTruther 2
Follow
1
Share
Report
184 views • October 21, 2021
The previous Video is a 'Shocker' for the Covid people- It's almost 2 1/2 hours long full of other's video clips and the added 20 plus minutes shows you a very serious Creature in the Covid Vaccines that is presented from outside the US- This and that Videos are worth your attention- My compilations paint a picture for those with intellect- *ANYONE* This video is very awakening and alarming and full of truth; THE DRAMATIC AFFECTS OF THE ASSIMILATION OF THE COMPILATION TELLS THE STORY AND SHOWS THE GUILTY- And even has some Living Creature Clips for the Victims and idiots to see what's going to be their Killers From Within
It's supposed to be on my Homepage right now and just a Click is supposed to open to Bitchute 10-17-21 Mary Had a Little Lamb by WesTruther- https://www.bitchute.com/video/hoJwqOHDTiRN/
It's supposed to be on my Homepage right now and just a Click is supposed to open to Bitchute 10-17-21 Mary Had a Little Lamb by WesTruther- https://www.bitchute.com/video/hoJwqOHDTiRN/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.