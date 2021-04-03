Επίσκοπος Αυγουστίνος Καντιώτης - ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ ΠΕΙΝΑ....

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Τα δύσκολα είναι μπροστά μας αλλά και τα μεγαλεία...
Ψηλά το Ορθόδοξο Ανάστημα, ο Κύριος βοηθός ΟΛΩΝ μας...
Ταπείνωση, Προσευχή, Εξομολόγηση, Κάθαρση, Εκκλησιασμός, Θεία Κοινωνία η βαριά αμυντική πολεμική μας βιομηχανία απέναντι στους πειρασμούς και στις επερχόμενες προκλήσεις...
Ένα το βέβαιο, η ΝΙΚΗ είναι ΒΕΒΑΙΑ, η ΝΙΚΗ ΔΙΚΗ ΜΑΣ !