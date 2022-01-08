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Balance
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66 views • January 08, 2022
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Balance
Us men are known to have a healthy ego. But when we let it get too big, then we edge God out.
In fact, the acronym for EGO = Edge God Out
Men, do you know the voice of the Holy Spirit? If not, why is that?
God speaks to us in several ways: through the Bible, prayer, the church, others, and the Holy Spirit.
The Holy Spirit was given to us during the Baptism of the Lord by John The Baptist.
Our Baptism is the foundation of our faith.
The scriptures tell us to test the Holy Spirit to learn its voice.
Then we need to act on it.
When Jesus performed miracles, he would later go off to pray.
This is the same balance we need to apply when we hear the voice of the Holy Spirit.
To work, and then to pray.
The first commandment of God is: I am the Lord thy God; thou shalt not have strange gods before Me.
What is the Holy Spirit speaking to you about today?
Peace be with you.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
Balance
Us men are known to have a healthy ego. But when we let it get too big, then we edge God out.
In fact, the acronym for EGO = Edge God Out
Men, do you know the voice of the Holy Spirit? If not, why is that?
God speaks to us in several ways: through the Bible, prayer, the church, others, and the Holy Spirit.
The Holy Spirit was given to us during the Baptism of the Lord by John The Baptist.
Our Baptism is the foundation of our faith.
The scriptures tell us to test the Holy Spirit to learn its voice.
Then we need to act on it.
When Jesus performed miracles, he would later go off to pray.
This is the same balance we need to apply when we hear the voice of the Holy Spirit.
To work, and then to pray.
The first commandment of God is: I am the Lord thy God; thou shalt not have strange gods before Me.
What is the Holy Spirit speaking to you about today?
Peace be with you.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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