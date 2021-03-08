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China says We will back North Korea if US strikes first
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30 views • March 08, 2021
China says We will back North Korea if US strikes first , GOOD to BE AWARE that PEACE is POSSIBLE with NORTH KOREA , CONGRTULATIONS MISTER KIM JUNG UN , AND , MISTER DONALD TRUMP , ( and THANK you BOTH ) - for your Currage. , ( China - we - want - to - LIVE - in PEACE - simply - say the truth about Corona . . . AND . . . - further no comment from me ) P.S. in some LANGUAGE differences Corona IS with K , like Korona-virus ~ |Коронавирусы | ~ |코로나바이러스과| ~ HELP ~ THE POOR PEOPLES or THEIR Children PLEASE. http://www.visitseoul.net/index , ALL THE BEST TO THE Brighteon.com SITE , , MY WEBSITE http://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956 , TO , INSERT in Google-Websites : here the URL : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7_k_7nTkmA , -
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