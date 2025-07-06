Asylum Seeker James Bauder Traitor Or Hero? Freedom Trucker Brigitte Belton Responds | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News SPECIAL Broadcast:
Freedom Convoy "Organizer" James Bauder is seeking political asylum in the United States through President Trump. Join us for this follow up episode of Maverick news for an exclusive Interview with the Mother of the Freedom Convoy Brigitte Belton who responds to claims made by Bauder, that she says are false. Is James Bauder and Canadian Traitor or a Hero.?
Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker.
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
#belton, #bauder, #freedom, #news,