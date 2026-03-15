CTP (20260319 S3EMarSpecial7) Cody Johnston The Weird Canadian (Yes, He calls himself that) BTS/SP

CTP (S3EMarSpecial7) The Weird Canadian (yes, he calls himself that)

LOL, pardon the opening TYPO - episode PG-13, not episdoe, LOL

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We sit down with Cody Johnston aka The Weird Canadian to trace his path from rural Ontario to Newfoundland and the moments that pushed him to own being different. Along the way we get into bullying, tech careers, AI tools, and why attention and personal responsibility matter more than ever.

• meeting Cody through PodMatch and why he brands himself The Weird Canadian

• growing up rural in Ontario and how limited internet shaped perspective

• school, early tech interests, and working inside government IT

• taxes, regulation, and what Canada’s alcohol system reveals about incentives

• online bullying versus physical bullying and how mental scars linger

• anime, cosplay, creativity, and learning to stop caring what people think

• moving to Newfoundland and building a small town tourism destination

• using AI for writing, video editing, and music creation while staying human in the loop

• the shock of GPT and why it triggered a career pivot

• distractions, propaganda, and choosing curiosity over ignorance

• capitalism, communism, UBI skepticism, and lessons from Cuba and China

• energy reality, domestic manufacturing, and why policies collide with human nature

Kennedy theme (suno) unplugged/acoustic version: https://suno.com/s/rjKwfc4TQSMUZF7c