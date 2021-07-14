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DEPOPULATION EVENT! - From Hollywood To The WORLD ORDER with Chuck Huber
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213 views • July 14, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with voice actor Chuck Huber about the global tyranny we're all facing. Recently, Chuck Huber got into it on Twitter with actor John Cusack regarding the jab. We got dragged into the conversation as well and next thing we knew, Cusack had sent his Twitter followers after both of us. We invited Chuck on and we're glad we did!
Chuck has a great insight into the fear based mind control that so much of the public is facing and how Hollywood helps to spread that fear.
In this video, we talk about everything from Hollywood, jab passports, the global government, how Chuck woke up back on 9/11 and how he woke up to the covid propaganda before it even happened.
We also go into the issue of technocracy/the cashless society and some of the solutions going forward which ironically includes decentralized cashless systems like cryptocurrency.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
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JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson talks with voice actor Chuck Huber about the global tyranny we're all facing. Recently, Chuck Huber got into it on Twitter with actor John Cusack regarding the jab. We got dragged into the conversation as well and next thing we knew, Cusack had sent his Twitter followers after both of us. We invited Chuck on and we're glad we did!
Chuck has a great insight into the fear based mind control that so much of the public is facing and how Hollywood helps to spread that fear.
In this video, we talk about everything from Hollywood, jab passports, the global government, how Chuck woke up back on 9/11 and how he woke up to the covid propaganda before it even happened.
We also go into the issue of technocracy/the cashless society and some of the solutions going forward which ironically includes decentralized cashless systems like cryptocurrency.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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