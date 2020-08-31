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'How Many Billion Could the Covid-19 Vaccine Kill or Damage - Dr Vernon Coleman
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35 views • August 31, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how governments and vaccine companies are planning to inject us all with Covid-19 vaccines which could change our genes. We will become genetically modified beings. And even the World Health Organization has admitted that no one knows what will happen. Leading scientists want this evil experiment banned but time is running out. And finally, Dr Coleman explains who you can sue if things go wrong (drug companies have been given immunity).
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of page).
Vernon Coleman's book on vaccination is available on Amazon as a paperback and as an ebook.
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of page).
Vernon Coleman's book on vaccination is available on Amazon as a paperback and as an ebook.
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
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