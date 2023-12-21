WHISTLEBLOWER Phil Schneider Ex Tunnel Engineering exposes Shadow Government & Agenda 21 Depopulation Program

Philip Schneider was a US government geologist and engineer, who was involved in the construction of Deep Undeground Military Bases, known as DUMBS.





He was assassinated by a US intelligence agency for disclosing the truth about the US government cover-up of UFOs and aliens. Many different topics are included in this book, including the Philadelphia Experiment and the Montauk Project.





This was the most secretive project ever undertaken by man. Al Bielek was one of the scientists involved in the mind control program. Dr Stewart Swerdlow is the last living survivor of the project.





Phil Schneider was the first person in 1995 to publicly disclose the Magnetic Levitation trains, which connect all the deep underground military bases. The Epilogue includes substantial evidence to confirm that many of the deep underground military bases have been destroyed in the secret war between the Deep State/ Cabal and the Alliance.





In the revised edition there is an additional chapter, 'The New World Order Agenda'. This covers topics such as the coronavirus pandemic, 5G network and Agenda ID2020. A lot of the information is not available on Youtube, or elsewhere on the internet. Concerning the 9/11 attack, it is impossible for 2 planes to destroy the twin towers.





They could not melt the steel support structures, which literally turned to dust. Only one type of weapon could do this. All the essential information concerning Phil Schneider is in 50 pages. If someone doesn't believe the truth about Phil Schneider's life and work, they will obviously criticise the book. This book is the result of nearly 2 years research. It is easy to read, and very informative. The information is difficult to find elsewhere.





You will discover the truth about the 42,000 Starlink satellites which are being launched, the 5G millimetre wave network, and the New World Order. The UN has already unveiled plans to implement Universal Biometric ID by 2030. RFID technology in vaccines can be linked to 5G, which can track peoples location and personal biometrics. Graphene oxide, a toxic chemical in the vaccines, is magnetic and a conductor of 5G. Most people don't understand nano technology, because it is a specialized subject. Micro or nanorobots and microorganisms have also recently been found inside Covid vaccines. Scientists at two universities have discovered this. This is part of the New World Order agenda predicted by Phil Schneider.





Phil Schneider was hired to do a report on the bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993. Someone has stated that he was dead at the time of the attack. In fact Phil was alive at the time, as he died in 1996. Another person has also made a spelling mistake in their review.





There are no grammatical errors in my book, an English professor has confirmed this. Someone else asserted that this book contains 30 pages of crap. Obviously he is not very articulate or observant. The E book consists of 50 pages, and the paperback 48 pages.





With paperbacks, a new chapter has to begin on a different page, so there will always be some blank pages, as required by Amazon. This person doesn't want to believe the truth about the false flag attack 9/11. Some intelligence agencies try to discredit authors by giving negative reviews. All the information in this book is completely accurate, it is the governments and mainstream media who are lying to the public. My other book, 'The Invisible Enemy', The Deep State Agenda for a New World Order, contains 25 pages. No one has complained about the length of this book.





It is time for the public to know the truth about the alien presence on our planet, what its overall goals are, and what we can do about it. The official policy of all governments has been to deny that extraterrestrial phenomenon even exists, but this is clearly nonsense given the overwhelming amount of leaked documentation, credible high-level testimonies, genuine experiences, and extensive research that proves otherwise. This is a topic that receives virtually no media attention or serious consideration by the majority of people.











