US & Israel Prepar for War with Iran

February 18, 2026 - President Trump prefers to negotiate, not spill blood. But the time for talking is nearly over, and the US is moving warships, weapons, and personnel into Europe and the Middle East. All should be in place by mid-March, and the Iran regime has until February 28 to make peace.





