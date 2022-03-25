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Support and Solidarity to the Greek Healthcare Workers
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20 views • March 25, 2022
*****PLEASE SIGN AND SHARE THE BELOW PETITION:
https://chng.it/5wCt7ncyvZ
Since the 1st of September 2021, more than 7000 Greek health care workers have been suspended from their jobs from the Greek government, because they supported their right to medical freedom and chosen not to receive the covid-19 "vaccine".
These 7000 health care workers, for more than 7 months now, do not receive their salary or any financial aid. Furthermore, they are not allowed to work anywhere else in the public or private sector. This means that the government has condemned these health care workers, their families, their children to hunger and poverty.
Now, the Greek government plans to suspend them for 9 more months.
The health workers have been protesting, 24/7, for more than a month now, outside the Ministry of Health in downtown Athens
Five of them, Zoe, Sophia, Pericles, Lambros, and Nikos, have now started a hunger strike since the 21st of March 2022.
Please share everywhere these disgraceful actions of the Greek government and show your support and solidarity, any way you can!
WE DEMAND THAT THE HEALTH CARE WORKERS SHOULD RETURN TO THEIR JOBS IMMEDIATELY!
https://chng.it/5wCt7ncyvZ
Since the 1st of September 2021, more than 7000 Greek health care workers have been suspended from their jobs from the Greek government, because they supported their right to medical freedom and chosen not to receive the covid-19 "vaccine".
These 7000 health care workers, for more than 7 months now, do not receive their salary or any financial aid. Furthermore, they are not allowed to work anywhere else in the public or private sector. This means that the government has condemned these health care workers, their families, their children to hunger and poverty.
Now, the Greek government plans to suspend them for 9 more months.
The health workers have been protesting, 24/7, for more than a month now, outside the Ministry of Health in downtown Athens
Five of them, Zoe, Sophia, Pericles, Lambros, and Nikos, have now started a hunger strike since the 21st of March 2022.
Please share everywhere these disgraceful actions of the Greek government and show your support and solidarity, any way you can!
WE DEMAND THAT THE HEALTH CARE WORKERS SHOULD RETURN TO THEIR JOBS IMMEDIATELY!
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