should women preach, women in ministry, the bible on women preachers, women preachers, tom marchesani, alice marchesani, phoebe

In this episode Tom and Alice Marchesani join us in breaking down the more difficult scriptures in the epistles that many Christians use to come to the conclusion that women shouldn't hold leadership positions in the church. These scriptures have been used to keep women from teaching, preaching, or even praying out loud or leading worship. 1 Timothy 2:11 - 2:15 1 Corinthians 11:3 1 Corinthians 14:34 Ephesians 5:22 What is the context of these scriptures? Are they in harmony with the rest of the Word of God? In part one we discussed the deacon Phoebe who delivered the epistle of Romans and those who received it were told to help her in any way she asked. Phoebe was obviously in church leadership and would have expounded upon the meaning of this amazing new teaching to the church in Rome. Jesus himself appeared first to women who became the first evangelists that He had risen from the grave. I Corinthians speaks of women prophesying in a church setting. For many years women have been silenced and sidelined in the ministry because the Word of God has not been rightly divided. Join us as we take down the devil's lies and lay bare some major misinterpretations in the Word of God that have too often sidelined half the team in the Body of Christ.





