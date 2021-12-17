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BANNED ON YOUTUBE - ER Doctor - Many Cases of Myocarditis In Children
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540 views • December 17, 2021
Doctor explains the small test group used to approve vaccine for 5 year olds and up and then goes on to explain myorcarditis in detail and says children should NOT BE GIVEN THE SHOTS and reminds doctors of their oaths to do what is best for their patients, not what they are told to do by big pharma.
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