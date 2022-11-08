13. Communicating With A Boor

Met a boor? Don't be rude!
Should be shrewd on turpitude.
If right now you have no passion
Or if you are caught off guard,
Don’t engage in active action
With such a retarded cad.
Record threats, insults and shout
On your phone and leave away,
So to sort the issue out
By the legal system way.
