Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dji Mavic Mini - city flight range. Review, Test, Recommendations
26 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojAQm9jFRwY 

Drone test in a metropolis (St. Petersburg). Everyone has different results depending on the noise level of its operating frequency.

CMCproduction & SmartREC for blogs Ship Shard

Author's video content.In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 


If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.


I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Contemporary art for contemporaries. Literature, music, photos, videos, entertainment.

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 


Violetta Wennman. Child model (photographer Stefan Wennman) - Sweden, Austria, Netherlands.

Professional stage, pop genres. Professional dancing, vocals. Voice imitation.

I take part in performances in Russia, Ukraine, etc.

Faculty of Film and Arts Industry, Netherlands.


Telegram Violetta Vennman (All over again)

https://t.me/+5_Qw0xzZ6DkwYWMy 


https://www.instagram.com/vilaa.lu/ 

All links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


Dji Mavic Mini full review (unboxing, android, iphone, range)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECYXw1kkjNs 



00:01 Meet the DJI Mavic Mini drone.

DJI Mavic Mini Unboxing, equipment, review.

What's in the DJI Mavic Mini combo.


10:17 DJI Mavic Mini drone Problem with Android, review, solution.

The remote control with devices based on Android is quickly discharged.


27:41 Drone DJI Mavic Mini and Iphone 6.

The problem when flying with an iPhone on the remote control is that they do not work at 0 degrees and work unstably at +5 to +1.


29:45 Dji Mavic Mini range in the city. Review, Test, Recommendations.

Drone test in a metropolis (St. Petersburg). Everyone has different results depending on the noisiness of its operating frequency.

Keywords
videodronereviewairphotographytechnologiesflightphotoquadcopterselfieusefultechnicsquadrocopteraerial photographyaerial surveyair surveyaerial filming

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket