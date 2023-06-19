Dji Mavic Mini - city flight range. Review, Test, Recommendations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojAQm9jFRwY
Drone test in a metropolis (St. Petersburg). Everyone has different results depending on the noise level of its operating frequency.
CMCproduction & SmartREC for blogs Ship Shard
Author's video content.In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios
Violetta Wennman. Child model (photographer Stefan Wennman) - Sweden, Austria, Netherlands.
Professional stage, pop genres. Professional dancing, vocals. Voice imitation.
I take part in performances in Russia, Ukraine, etc.
Faculty of Film and Arts Industry, Netherlands.
Dji Mavic Mini full review (unboxing, android, iphone, range)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECYXw1kkjNs
00:01 Meet the DJI Mavic Mini drone.
DJI Mavic Mini Unboxing, equipment, review.
What's in the DJI Mavic Mini combo.
10:17 DJI Mavic Mini drone Problem with Android, review, solution.
The remote control with devices based on Android is quickly discharged.
27:41 Drone DJI Mavic Mini and Iphone 6.
The problem when flying with an iPhone on the remote control is that they do not work at 0 degrees and work unstably at +5 to +1.
29:45 Dji Mavic Mini range in the city. Review, Test, Recommendations.
