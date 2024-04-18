Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesus Christ returns as the warrior-KING!
channel image
PRB Ministry
30 Subscribers
10 views
Published Yesterday

2Thess lesson #73; A study in Revelation chapter 19 shows us the marriage of the LAMB & church and then comes the 2nd Advent. Jesus Christ returns in violent, combat fashion to wipe out the battle of Armageddon. HE will then establish HIS 1,000 years of perfection on earth.  

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket