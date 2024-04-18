Jesus Christ returns as the warrior-KING!

2Thess lesson #73; A study in Revelation chapter 19 shows us the marriage of the LAMB & church and then comes the 2nd Advent. Jesus Christ returns in violent, combat fashion to wipe out the battle of Armageddon. HE will then establish HIS 1,000 years of perfection on earth.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.