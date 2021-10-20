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Γενναίος νεκροθάφτης, λέει αλήθειες που σοκάρουν και αφυπνίζουν
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3006 views • October 20, 2021
Credits: Stew Peters Show Tv
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Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
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