BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hackers Hack Gab's Entire Database, Torba's Account Gets Hacked After I Finish Filming
TTOR
TTOR
74 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
11 views • March 01, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to the breaking story of hackers stealing the entire Gab database through the backend of Gab's servers, and then responds to the hackers accessing Gab CEO Andrew Torba's account and posting a threatening message right after I finished filming.

Alleged Data Breach – 26 February 2021:
https://news.gab.com/2021/02/26/alleged-data-breach-26-february-2021/

Far-Right Platform Gab Has Been Hacked—Including Private Data:
https://archive.vn/L2qXh

Gab Hacked; Group Promises ‘Gold Mine’ Of Info On ‘Militias, Neo-Nazis, QAnon’:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/gab-hacked-group-promises-gold-mine-of-info-on-militias-neo-nazis-qanon/

If you have Dissenter, I encourage you to comment on this video with Dissenter; I will be looking on Dissenter for any comments on TTOR videos.

If you want to buy “Another Inconvenient Truth”, you can go to:
https://teespring.com/another-inconvenient-truth?cid=104379&;page=1&pid=1227&tsmac=store&tsmic=ttor-treasure-chest

If you want to contribute financially to TTOR, you can go to:

Teespring Store: https://teespring.com/stores/ttor-treasure-chest
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality
Ko-Fi: https://www.ko-fi.com/jd_ttor#

TTOR Website: https://ttor.faithlifesites.com/
TTOR Blog: https://truththeobjectivereality.blogspot.com
Sparta Report: https://www.spartareport.com/author/ttor/

Follow TTOR on the following social media:

CreationSocial: https://creation.social/page/view/15
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ttor/
JoshWho TV: https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/5d649488bbe53
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/TTOR
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@TTOR
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/ttor
Gab: https://gab.com/TTOR
Minds: minds.com/Truth_The_Objective_Reality
USA.Life: https://usa.life/truththeobjectivereality
Loop: https://loop.joshwho.net/members/2442920
KrabApple: https://www.krabapple.com/@TTOROfficial
Faith Fire Fellowship: https://firefaithfellowship.com/@TTOR
Gorf: https://gorf.social/ttor
Mumblit: https://www.mumblit.com/Justin_Derby
BrighteonSocial: https://brighteon.social/@TTOR
Free Speech Extremist: https://freespeechextremist.com/TTOR
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/ttor
MAGABook: https://www.magabook.com/TTOR_Official
Keywords
hackgabhackersdatabaseandrewtorba
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
The 25-minute threshold: Why prolonged sitting silences your muscles and how to counteract it

The 25-minute threshold: Why prolonged sitting silences your muscles and how to counteract it

Willow Tohi
Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Zoey Sky
Beyond the radio silence: Could alien civilizations be signaling like cosmic fireflies?

Beyond the radio silence: Could alien civilizations be signaling like cosmic fireflies?

Ava Grace
U.S., China, Russia Face Questions Over UFO Technology Race, Officials Say

U.S., China, Russia Face Questions Over UFO Technology Race, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy