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Look at the smile on Klaus Schwab's face when Yuval Harari tells him the poor people will die and the rich will survive…. and there’s nothing the masses can do...
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575 views • April 10, 2022
Look at the smile on Klaus Schwab's face when Yuval Harari tells him the poor people will die and the rich will survive…. and there’s nothing the masses can do
The joke's on these rats though, for the story and its conclusion has already been written from the beginning of time, and their chapter closes in the following manner:
In those days men will seek death and will not find it; they will desire to die, and death will flee from them.
The joke's on these rats though, for the story and its conclusion has already been written from the beginning of time, and their chapter closes in the following manner:
In those days men will seek death and will not find it; they will desire to die, and death will flee from them.
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