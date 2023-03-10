Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Chinese TV Station Releases a Video Showing Who Blew up Nord Stream
322 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

China Shows The World Who Blew Up Nord StreamA Chinese TV station demonstrates how the Anglo - Saxons destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline.

There is photographic evidence of the presence of US Navy special assets, as well as a selection of statements from representatives of the US establishment.


H/t @klokkenluide


https://rumble.com/v2cd31e-china-shows-the-world-who-blew-up-nord-stream.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11

Keywords
russiachinabiden regimenordstream pipelinesabotage bombingcovert op

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket