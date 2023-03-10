A Chinese TV Station Releases a Video Showing Who Blew up Nord Stream

China Shows The World Who Blew Up Nord StreamA Chinese TV station demonstrates how the Anglo - Saxons destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline.
There is photographic evidence of the presence of US Navy special assets, as well as a selection of statements from representatives of the US establishment.
H/t @klokkenluide
https://rumble.com/v2cd31e-china-shows-the-world-who-blew-up-nord-stream.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11
