G.I. Joe, RFK Jr., Donald Trump, Babylon Bee, Papa Joe

SR 2024-11-14 Snake Eyes

* G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes Origins—boy do I hate being right all the time.

* What do Steven Colbert, Russell Brand and Robert Francis Kenedy, Jr. have in common?

* What is the one thing “RFK Jr.” has done to show who he really is?

* What does “RFK Jr.” have in common with Liam Neeson?

* Donald “Take The Guns FIRST” Trump

* “RFK Jr.” and Donald Trump: the outsiders who will save us.

* Johnny blows the lid off of “satire news”.

* Pappa Joe Kennedy: our voice against “FDR” “simply wanting to help our dear British friends against that evil Adolf Hitler”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/