World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact Webinar - Introduction

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Dr. Michael Salla
Aug 17, 2022 This is the introduction to the World Religions and Extraterrestrial Contact webinar held on August 13 that is now available on Vimeo. The segment discusses the emergence of the first creator gods from the primordial waters, void or chaos, who began patricidal conflicts against one another, and formed grand assembles to regulate their behaviors. For more info, a trailer, or to watch the full webinar visit: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/worldreligionsetcontact
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hei2L8Uxn-k