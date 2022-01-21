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Laura Fooks Creates Top Teen Girls Gift to Help Grow Their Identity in Christ
Counter Culture Mom
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11 views • January 21, 2022
When Laura Fooks realized there were subscription boxes galore for women and nothing geared towards teen girls, she went to work. What she created was riveting and desperately needed in a world filled with mixed messages and empty promises. She is the Co-Founder and Chief Encouragement Officer of Light Speaks Loudest. Laura is keenly aware of the importance that teens know who they are in Christ while growing up in today’s upside down culture. This subscription box is intentionally designed to help young women better love themselves, others, and God and even features products from companies established by other teen girls! Get this subscription as a gift for your daughter or granddaughter this Holiday season and watch her deepen her relationship with the Lord!


TAKEAWAYS

Teens face a whole new magnitude of struggles than previous generations

Light Speaks Loudest subscription box sends timely & trendy products to your front door

Opening a Light Speaks Loudest box unpacks a world of hope for girls

Smashing winter box includes Sadie Robertson Huff’s new book, pop corn, socks and more


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Top 10 Fears for Teens in 2021: https://bit.ly/TEENFEARS
What Is Light Speaks Loudest?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_yK8QTbn4M
Light Speaks Loudest Box (15% OFF CODE: CCM15): https://bit.ly/LSLCCMBOX
Offer Valid Now Through December 28, 2021

🔗 CONNECT WITH LAURA FOOKS
Website: https://www.lightspeaksloudest.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/laura.daronatsy
Facebook: https://facebook.com/lightspeaksloudest
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lauramfooks/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lightspeaksloudest/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuQ_cmf8KTboPq82-1Yu5eQ
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/lightspeaksloudest/_created/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightspeaksloudest

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
christidentityculturegirlsteenshopetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showtweenslaura fooksteen girlslight speaks loudestsadie robertson
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