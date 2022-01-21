Laura Fooks Creates Top Teen Girls Gift to Help Grow Their Identity in Christ

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TAKEAWAYS
Teens face a whole new magnitude of struggles than previous generations
Light Speaks Loudest subscription box sends timely & trendy products to your front door
Opening a Light Speaks Loudest box unpacks a world of hope for girls
Smashing winter box includes Sadie Robertson Huff’s new book, pop corn, socks and more
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Top 10 Fears for Teens in 2021: https://bit.ly/TEENFEARS
What Is Light Speaks Loudest?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_yK8QTbn4M
Light Speaks Loudest Box (15% OFF CODE: CCM15): https://bit.ly/LSLCCMBOX
Offer Valid Now Through December 28, 2021
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