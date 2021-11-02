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The High Priest (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday School Oct 31 2021
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The High Priest (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday School Oct 31 2021
The High Priest After the Order of Melchizedek Could Only Be Established After the Blood Sacrifice and Resurrection From the Dead. The Lord Jesus Christ Was the Priest Made By an Oath Unto All Mankind and is Forever Unchangeable.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
This is the Good News of the Gospel.
The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version
1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
The High Priest (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday School Oct 31 2021
The High Priest After the Order of Melchizedek Could Only Be Established After the Blood Sacrifice and Resurrection From the Dead. The Lord Jesus Christ Was the Priest Made By an Oath Unto All Mankind and is Forever Unchangeable.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
This is the Good News of the Gospel.
The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version
1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
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