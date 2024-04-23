Create New Account
I Allow Others to Heal as I am Healing Biofield Clearing Release Receive Tapping Tuning Meditation
TheLivingARTs
Published 17 hours ago

This is the extended version of the free video "I Allow Others to Heal as I am Healing." In this video I column over the statement "I Allow Others to Heal as I am Healing" to remove blockages and stuck energies regarding this statement. Listening can help you along your healing journey.


See https://www.brighteon.com/b743e862-7caa-45bb-b547-1b5ab9e2a7a9  for an example of what the extended version will look like.

 

Tap, Breathe, Yawn, Stretch, and Envision Healing.

 

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

 

Backgrounds are free from https://www.pexels.com/ and/or from paid subscription to https://www.canva.com/.

