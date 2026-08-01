Tucker Carlson - Elizabeth Lane on the secret NATO propaganda network pushing the West toward world war

Elizabeth Lane on the secret NATO propaganda network pushing the West toward world war.





0:00 Where Are All the Bots Coming From?

9:41 What Was the Institute of Statecraft?

13:15 The Russian Agent Lie

15:11 Who Are "They"?

25:07 Who Is Peter Pomerantsev?

30:21 Where Does the Money Come From?

35:27 NATO's Social Media Experiment

41:52 What's the Connection Between Israel and Ukraine?

47:22 The American-Funded Ukrainian Company Propagandizing Americans

56:50 The Bigger Monster Behind All of This

1:00:08 The Bot Army and Charlie Kirk's Assassination

1:02:28 Did Trump Betray Us?

1:08:51 Why Are They Afraid of JD Vance?

1:10:15 Who Is Ryan Mauro?

1:20:43 The Anti-Christian Bot Army and Globalist Agenda

1:31:08 The Strategy to Manipulate Trump

1:34:57 The Propagandists' Love for Marco Rubio and NATO

1:46:04 How They Use Patriotism to Manipulate Americans

1:52:00 The Strange Lies About Lane at Tyler Robinson's Hearing

1:58:05 What's the Goal of Propagandist Laura Loomer?

2:01:13 Why Is Lane So Committed to Uncovering This?