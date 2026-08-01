Tucker Carlson - Elizabeth Lane on the secret NATO propaganda network pushing the West toward world war

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Elizabeth Lane on the secret NATO propaganda network pushing the West toward world war.
0:00 Where Are All the Bots Coming From?
9:41 What Was the Institute of Statecraft?
13:15 The Russian Agent Lie
15:11 Who Are "They"?
25:07 Who Is Peter Pomerantsev?
30:21 Where Does the Money Come From?
35:27 NATO's Social Media Experiment
41:52 What's the Connection Between Israel and Ukraine?
47:22 The American-Funded Ukrainian Company Propagandizing Americans
56:50 The Bigger Monster Behind All of This
1:00:08 The Bot Army and Charlie Kirk's Assassination
1:02:28 Did Trump Betray Us?
1:08:51 Why Are They Afraid of JD Vance?
1:10:15 Who Is Ryan Mauro?
1:20:43 The Anti-Christian Bot Army and Globalist Agenda
1:31:08 The Strategy to Manipulate Trump
1:34:57 The Propagandists' Love for Marco Rubio and NATO
1:46:04 How They Use Patriotism to Manipulate Americans
1:52:00 The Strange Lies About Lane at Tyler Robinson's Hearing
1:58:05 What's the Goal of Propagandist Laura Loomer?
2:01:13 Why Is Lane So Committed to Uncovering This?