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05/20/2022 TikTok：This year’s Central Document No. 1 requires that the red line of 1.8 billion acres of observed cultivated land and 800 million acres of high-quality farmland be guaranteed. So people are covering cement roads and basketball courts with dirt and planting vegetables in many places to cheat supervisory inspections and aerial photography of homeland satellites.