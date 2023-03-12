Are vaccinated people contagious?

And the answer is ‘No’ from a biological point of view, but from a
physical point of view, there is an effect similar to contagion. But it
is not contagion because there is no transmission of any pathogen. What
there is is an exposure to electromagnetic radiation, more precisely the
so-called radio frequencies.
