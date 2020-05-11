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Vitamin C Deficiency
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84 views • May 11, 2020
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The watching and interacting with this video does not constitute or initiate a doctor patient relationship with Dr. Farrah. The information being provided by Dr. Farrah should only be considered for education and entertainment purposes only. If you feel that anything you see or hear may be of value to you on this broadcast or on any website or other medium of any kind associated with Dr. Farrah, you are encourage to and agree to consult with a licensed healthcare professional in your area to discuss it. If you feel that you are having a healthcare emergency, seek medical attention immediately. The views expressed here are simply the views and opinions of Dr. Farrah and are protected under the first amendment.
Dr. Farrah is a highly experienced Licensed Medical Doctor, Harvard trained in evidence based clinical nutrition, not some enthusiast, formulator or medium promoting the wild and unrestrained use of nutrition products for health issues without clinical experience and scientific evidence of therapeutic benefit. Dr. Farrah has personally and keenly studied everything she recommends, and more importantly, she’s closely observed the reactions and results in a clinical setting countless times over the course of her career involving the treatment of over 150,000 patients.
📗To order book message Chi Balmaceda Gutierrez or check your National Bookstore
✅To order product www.doctorfarrah.com
Disclaimer:
The watching and interacting with this video does not constitute or initiate a doctor patient relationship with Dr. Farrah. The information being provided by Dr. Farrah should only be considered for education and entertainment purposes only. If you feel that anything you see or hear may be of value to you on this broadcast or on any website or other medium of any kind associated with Dr. Farrah, you are encourage to and agree to consult with a licensed healthcare professional in your area to discuss it. If you feel that you are having a healthcare emergency, seek medical attention immediately. The views expressed here are simply the views and opinions of Dr. Farrah and are protected under the first amendment.
Dr. Farrah is a highly experienced Licensed Medical Doctor, Harvard trained in evidence based clinical nutrition, not some enthusiast, formulator or medium promoting the wild and unrestrained use of nutrition products for health issues without clinical experience and scientific evidence of therapeutic benefit. Dr. Farrah has personally and keenly studied everything she recommends, and more importantly, she’s closely observed the reactions and results in a clinical setting countless times over the course of her career involving the treatment of over 150,000 patients.
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