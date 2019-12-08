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Cigar Night: Chapter One
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22 views • December 08, 2019
It's time for a break... a cigar break. In this video we talk about cigar shape/size (vitolas), cigar etiquette, and some cigar reviews. This is part of a series about the art of cigar smoking. Don't miss out on future episodes of "Cigar Night"!
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